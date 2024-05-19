Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,806 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,287 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 87,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 679,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 53,619 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 90,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 247,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 129,488 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE:DB opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

