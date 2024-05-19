Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOH. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.90.

MOH stock opened at $347.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.40. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

