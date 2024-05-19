Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,626 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 397,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 84,592 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 473,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 37,556 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

