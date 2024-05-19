Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,701,000 after acquiring an additional 106,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,821,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,990,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Shares of CMI opened at $285.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $304.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

In related news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,430 shares of company stock worth $11,608,848. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

