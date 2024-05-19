Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

