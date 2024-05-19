Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHE LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in eBay by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.