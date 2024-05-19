Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 774 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,887,000 after acquiring an additional 152,818 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Paychex by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 466,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $125.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.04. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

