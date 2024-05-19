Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.