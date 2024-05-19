Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Baidu by 90,390.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,284 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Baidu by 25.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,322,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,187,000 after acquiring an additional 270,187 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 15.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,076,000 after acquiring an additional 238,374 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 63.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,770,000 after acquiring an additional 111,755 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Baidu by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 960,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,333,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the period.

Shares of BIDU opened at $110.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $156.98. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average of $108.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

