Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average of $68.36.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

