QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Up 0.6%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $195.44 and last traded at $194.42. 1,456,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,535,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.3 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $216.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,260 shares of company stock worth $11,478,430 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,319.6% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,522 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,561 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

