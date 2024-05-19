Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Stake Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,328 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.17% of Radiant Logistics worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 406,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 103,960 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of RLGT opened at $5.44 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radiant Logistics

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $68,594.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

