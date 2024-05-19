Raymond James Weighs in on Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$42.01 million during the quarter.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

