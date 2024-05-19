RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $289.28

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $289.28 and last traded at $289.28, with a volume of 439260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.56.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 140.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.88.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

