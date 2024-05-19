Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Reliance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total transaction of $1,471,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,346 shares of company stock worth $33,228,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Reliance Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RS stock opened at $298.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.01. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

