Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Up 45.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.17 on Friday. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
