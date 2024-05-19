RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Trading Up 0.6%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 6,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 6,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

RENN Fund Price Performance

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

