Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.61 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.69 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of OVV opened at C$67.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$43.61 and a 1 year high of C$76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

