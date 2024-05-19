Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

RZLT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.80.

Get Rezolute alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RZLT

Rezolute Stock Up 3.1 %

Insider Activity at Rezolute

Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CFO Daron Evans purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Young-Jin Kim purchased 36,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $69,720.73. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daron Evans purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,337. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 130,503 shares of company stock valued at $242,961. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rezolute by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rezolute by 569.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,403 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.