Riskified’s (RSKD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.50.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Riskified Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth about $547,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Riskified by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Riskified by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 763,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 174,953 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

