Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Trading Down 3.2%

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 11,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 54,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Riverside Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$11.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Riverside Resources alerts:

Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.