RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.25.

Several research firms recently commented on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NYSE RLI opened at $148.77 on Friday. RLI has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.16.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RLI in the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 28.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RLI by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in RLI by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 207,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,132,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

