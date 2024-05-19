Robert W. Baird Cuts Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target to $15.00

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spire Global from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Spire Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPIR opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.24. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $240.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 66.72% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Spire Global will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $66,859.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $66,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $142,762.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,890.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter worth $3,131,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

