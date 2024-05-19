Rocco Gori Sells 48,640 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$1,714,560.00.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MFC opened at C$36.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$23.69 and a 1 year high of C$36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 29.14.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.24 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6818642 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.30.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

