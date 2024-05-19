Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 0.2%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.60 and last traded at $61.37. 596,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,526,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.25.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at $279,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,751 shares of company stock worth $1,909,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 200.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Roku by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 13.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Roku by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Roku by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

