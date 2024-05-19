Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 782,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.11.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.5 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

