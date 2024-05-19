Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Upwork has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.43 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,831,978.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,980 shares in the company, valued at $13,831,978.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $889,478. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,461,000 after acquiring an additional 702,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 43,081 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Upwork by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 68,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Upwork by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Upwork by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 129,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

