Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $308.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $337.00 to $308.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Argus cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.64.

BYD stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.64. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,168,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,617,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,614,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at $555,168,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,618 shares of company stock valued at $29,564,319 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,442,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,638,000 after purchasing an additional 628,512 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,868,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,899,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,864,000 after purchasing an additional 73,491 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

