Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,145 shares of company stock worth $11,779,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Macquarie lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $141.92 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $144.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

