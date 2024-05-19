Rubicon Technologies (RBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $170.66 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.92) earnings per share.

Get Rubicon Technologies alerts:

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RBT stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Rubicon Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.