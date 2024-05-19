Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 351,175 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.34% of Aqua Metals worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 1,573.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,708 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,957,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 618,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 524,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,370.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,875 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday.

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.44 on Friday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $49.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

