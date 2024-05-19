Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,344 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 77.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 28,541 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 19.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BBU opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

