Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,810 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,473.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 98.44% and a net margin of 9.79%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

