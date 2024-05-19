Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,888 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,508.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after buying an additional 5,680,656 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $247,065.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,292,863 shares in the company, valued at $89,848,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $247,065.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,292,863 shares in the company, valued at $89,848,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $119,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 639,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,331.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,946 shares of company stock worth $3,238,953. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RXRX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

