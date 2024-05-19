Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 278.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,234 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Astec Industries worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 65,426.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 473,033 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at $13,107,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 213,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 164,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 131,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Astec Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.40. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Insider Activity at Astec Industries

In other news, insider Michael Paul Norris bought 1,000 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,545.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

