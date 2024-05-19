Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Veradigm worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 14,907.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Veradigm by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Veradigm by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Veradigm during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the fourth quarter worth $4,496,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Veradigm Stock Down 3.8 %

MDRX stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. Veradigm Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

Veradigm Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

