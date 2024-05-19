Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 48,782 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Suzano by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

