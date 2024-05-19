Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 664,195 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 664,195 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Denison Mines worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,331,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Denison Mines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,076,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,646 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the third quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter worth $2,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of DNN stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

