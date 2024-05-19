Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,740 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8,855.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 267,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 168,454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 165.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 152,190 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 133.4% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 250,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 143,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

PLRX opened at $15.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $24.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

