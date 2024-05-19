Safehold’s (SAFE) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho cut Safehold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.22.

SAFE opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a current ratio of 42.51. Safehold has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Safehold by 1,240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Safehold by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Safehold during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 195.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

