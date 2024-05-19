Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Brian Millham Sells 2,106 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $589,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Brian Millham sold 4,204 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,712.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Brian Millham sold 5,801 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total transaction of $1,619,059.10.

On Monday, April 1st, Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24.

On Monday, March 25th, Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $512,867.34.

On Friday, March 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,516 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $4,490,089.12.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $4,246,222.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $285.61 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.14 and its 200 day moving average is $272.04. The stock has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 47.5% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,875,000 after acquiring an additional 804,634 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 821,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $166,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

