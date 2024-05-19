Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 1.58. Samsara has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $2,720,459.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,142.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $3,512,553.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,688,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,360,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $2,720,459.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 379,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,142.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,751,603 shares of company stock worth $62,994,825. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

