Samuel C. Blackman Sells 2,267 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $36,453.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,171,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,830,982.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of DAWN stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DAWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
