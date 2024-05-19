Samuel C. Blackman Sells 2,267 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $36,453.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,171,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,830,982.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,807,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 125,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 336,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

DAWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.