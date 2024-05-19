Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.
Sanara MedTech Price Performance
SMTI stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. Sanara MedTech has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $263.30 million, a PE ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.67.
Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sanara MedTech
Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.
