SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 36,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

