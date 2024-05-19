SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in SBA Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $199.38 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

