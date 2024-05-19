Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

