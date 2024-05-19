Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

