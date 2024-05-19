Scotiabank Raises Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $23.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $13,038,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1,749.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 919,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 869,631 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $3,713,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,972 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.