Scotiabank Raises Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $56.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.38.

NYSE:O opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 285.19%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

